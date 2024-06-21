Seele-N (SEELE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $49.01

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $526,457.58 and approximately $49.01 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,866.86 or 0.99987078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012342 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00078588 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002286 USD and is down -89.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.