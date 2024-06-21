Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Bought by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD owned 0.30% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHJ. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHJ remained flat at $48.32 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,910. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $48.57.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

