Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Insider Sells $20,788.70 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $20,788.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

SRRK opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 342,690 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 329,408 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

