SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,730. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.