Rukmini Sivaraman Sells 12,566 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rukmini Sivaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -748.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.10.

NTNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 49.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

