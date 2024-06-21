Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.22. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,732,000 after buying an additional 2,434,546 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after buying an additional 1,043,420 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,007,000 after buying an additional 766,666 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,339,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 815,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after buying an additional 494,593 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

