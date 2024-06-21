Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 676.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ROK stock traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $258.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

