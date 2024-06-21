Robert I. Kauffman Sells 10,976 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $109,869.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,273,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,763,630.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hagerty Price Performance
Hagerty stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.03 and a beta of 0.78.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.