Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.73. 869,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.