Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB) was up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32). Approximately 334,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 609,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.40 ($0.31).

Revolution Beauty Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £80.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Revolution Beauty Group

Revolution Beauty Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, wholesale, and retail of beauty products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers makeup and cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce channels.

