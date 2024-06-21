Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Stock Price Up 40%

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 40% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 221,309,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Remote Monitored Systems Stock Up 40.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20.

About Remote Monitored Systems

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

