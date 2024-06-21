RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Announces $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
NYSE RBCP traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $123.57. 1,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,828. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.31. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $101.97 and a 12 month high of $133.34.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
