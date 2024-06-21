Qtum (QTUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $34.54 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $266.82 million and $34.54 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.54 or 0.00003909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.18 or 0.05414996 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00042518 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00015455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002469 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,200,405 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.