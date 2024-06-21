Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.04 per share.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

NYSE COF opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day moving average is $136.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 804,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

