Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:PCRB)

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA PCRB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 33,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,757. Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile
