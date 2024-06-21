Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

PTGX stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $35.96.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $254.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,231,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,137,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,386 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

