ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $97.82. 280,728 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

