PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

PRCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.04.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,916,303.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,861.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,478 shares of company stock worth $5,515,482. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

