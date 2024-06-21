Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.47

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.47 and traded as high as $67.44. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $65.75, with a volume of 29,310 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54. The company has a market cap of $965.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.12). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $391.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Precision Drilling by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Precision Drilling by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

