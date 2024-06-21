Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after buying an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.61. The company had a trading volume of 281,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,492. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

