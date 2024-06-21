Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 6,611 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 107,241 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 246,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 95,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. 274,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,655. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

