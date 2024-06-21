PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,685,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,661,083,000 after buying an additional 3,600,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PPG Industries by 4,484.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after buying an additional 707,903 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $74,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after buying an additional 496,998 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.75. The company had a trading volume of 512,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

