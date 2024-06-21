Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 14,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 285,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.84.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

