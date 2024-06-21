Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 162.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 11,800.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of POOL stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.91. 87,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. Pool Co. has a one year low of $308.45 and a one year high of $422.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.