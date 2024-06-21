Polianta Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,302,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,747,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,120,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,148,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,492,086. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.69 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average is $176.18.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,712. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

