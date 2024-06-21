Polianta Ltd Makes New $5.96 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 183,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,755,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,585,178. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

