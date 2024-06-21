Polianta Ltd Invests $1.09 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 744,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intel by 157.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 53,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 51,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 76.9% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $319,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $30.62. 43,776,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,977,961. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

