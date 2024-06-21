Polianta Ltd Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Polianta Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $180,918,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,872,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 948,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,374,000 after purchasing an additional 593,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 466,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $49,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.40. The company had a trading volume of 227,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,538. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regal Rexnord

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.