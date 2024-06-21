Peter J. Thomson Acquires 81 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$166.98 per share, with a total value of C$13,525.38.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$228.28 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of C$163.01 and a 1-year high of C$242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$225.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$211.06.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.23. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.0831533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$183.89.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

