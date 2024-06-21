Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CATX opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.98 and a quick ratio of 12.98. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Perspective Therapeutics

In other news, Director Lori A. Woods bought 4,587 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perspective Therapeutics news, Director Lori A. Woods acquired 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,939.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,490.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,814 shares of company stock valued at $385,487. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

