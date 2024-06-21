Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) CFO Acquires $17,658.00 in Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATXGet Free Report) CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $17,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,971 shares in the company, valued at $352,875.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Robert Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 31st, Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 2,500 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

CATX stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX)

