Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) CFO Acquires $17,658.00 in Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $17,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,971 shares in the company, valued at $352,875.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Robert Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 2,500 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

CATX stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSE:CATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

CATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

