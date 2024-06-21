Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.61

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and traded as high as $55.12. Pershing Square shares last traded at $54.64, with a volume of 40,392 shares trading hands.

Pershing Square Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

