Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $520,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 358,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 116,469 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,584,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.55. 124,910 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1497 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

