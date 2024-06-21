PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys $1,658,700.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $1,658,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,042,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,237,577.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $26,478,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.36 per share, for a total transaction of $17,894,824.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.65 per share, with a total value of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $2,355,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00.

PBF Energy stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBF. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

