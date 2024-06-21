Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.07

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$26.07 and last traded at C$26.02, with a volume of 376060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC lowered shares of Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.44.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Park Lawn

Park Lawn Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of C$888.42 million, a PE ratio of -92.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.084724 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park Lawn

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.