Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 213.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $868,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

