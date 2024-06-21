Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.79.

ORCL opened at $142.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.88. Oracle has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.32. The stock has a market cap of $392.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

