OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

