ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in ONEOK by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.60. 1,053,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,708. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

