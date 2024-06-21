ON (NYSE:ONON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ONON. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. ON has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, research analysts predict that ON will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,076,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ON by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in ON by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 62,495 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 21,889 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Articles

