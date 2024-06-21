Omni Network (OMNI) Price Reaches $14.17 on Top Exchanges

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $157.62 million and approximately $25.80 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni Network token can currently be purchased for about $14.17 or 0.00022088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Omni Network

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,124,166 tokens. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,127,195.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 14.03288587 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $26,100,407.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

