Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.13

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.13 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 325111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

Omega Flex Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 18.03%.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 577.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

