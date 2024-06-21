Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 5,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 11,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONBPO Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

