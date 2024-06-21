OKC Token Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. OKC Token has a total market cap of $268.53 million and $609,809.33 worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKC Token has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One OKC Token token can currently be purchased for about $11.13 or 0.00017441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token launched on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT Chain (OKT) is a decentralised blockchain platform developed by OKX, featuring high performance, EVM compatibility, and decentralised governance. The OKT token is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and as an integral part of the DeFi ecosystem on the chain. Star Xu, the founder of OKX, and Joe Zhong, a technologist with a rich background in blockchain, are key figures behind its creation and development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

