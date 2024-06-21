Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 145.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $946.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.42. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,840,000 after buying an additional 2,117,029 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth approximately $65,055,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,653,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,544,000 after purchasing an additional 583,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,071,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 381,810 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

