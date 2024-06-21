Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0926

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0926 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $621.72 million and $19.88 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.69 or 0.05489333 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00015232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09407454 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $36,322,235.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

