NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $117.70 to $128.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.84.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $130.78 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,748,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,413,370 shares of company stock worth $263,248,609. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

