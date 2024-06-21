Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $387,800.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Emily Conley sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $387,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $78.40 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $89.39. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 196.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131,296 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nuvalent by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NUVL shares. SVB Leerink raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

