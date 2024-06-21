Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.420-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.18 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

