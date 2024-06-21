Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 25th

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 25th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Nikola Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of Nikola stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.36. 192,919,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,570,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $484.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.11. Nikola has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.71.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKLA shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nikola

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nikola news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,243,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,222.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 7.3% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 159,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Nikola by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 419,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.